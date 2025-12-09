- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
179
Profit Trades:
128 (71.50%)
Loss Trades:
51 (28.49%)
Best trade:
27.82 USD
Worst trade:
-22.13 USD
Gross Profit:
528.42 USD (58 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.84 USD (20 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (94.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.40 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
97.81%
Max deposit load:
7.04%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
121
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.61
Long Trades:
121 (67.60%)
Short Trades:
58 (32.40%)
Profit Factor:
3.29
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
4.13 USD
Average Loss:
-3.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-12.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
36.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.13 USD (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.60% (17.32 USD)
By Equity:
13.43% (168.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|GBPAUD
|19
|GBPUSD
|19
|GBPJPY
|17
|CHFJPY
|16
|USDJPY
|14
|EURNZD
|10
|EURGBP
|9
|GBPCAD
|8
|AUDJPY
|7
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURAUD
|6
|CADCHF
|6
|EURCAD
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|253
|GBPAUD
|10
|GBPUSD
|23
|GBPJPY
|19
|CHFJPY
|12
|USDJPY
|14
|EURNZD
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|GBPCAD
|6
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|EURCAD
|-1
|NZDCHF
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|3K
|CHFJPY
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|-124
|EURGBP
|302
|GBPCAD
|816
|AUDJPY
|194
|NZDJPY
|513
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|452
|EURCAD
|-146
|NZDCHF
|348
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.82 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 40
|0.00 × 48
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 33
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
|
FINAM-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 18
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 8
