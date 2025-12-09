The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 5 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 0.00 × 2 EagleFX-Live 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 40 0.00 × 48 MonetaMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real14 0.00 × 33 RoboForex-ProCent-5 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real11 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge04 0.00 × 1 FXCM-USDReal03 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live09 0.00 × 2 TMGM.TradeMax-Live11 0.00 × 1 TradingProInternational-Live 2 0.00 × 1 ThreeTraderLimited-Live02 0.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 BDSwissSC-Real05 0.00 × 3 FINAM-Real4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 4 Exness-Real25 0.00 × 4 Alpari-Standard2 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live05 0.00 × 18 FxPro.com-Real08 0.00 × 8 214 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor