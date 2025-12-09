SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SND Liquidity Hunter
Uun Mohan Harianto

SND Liquidity Hunter

Uun Mohan Harianto
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2005 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
179
Profit Trades:
128 (71.50%)
Loss Trades:
51 (28.49%)
Best trade:
27.82 USD
Worst trade:
-22.13 USD
Gross Profit:
528.42 USD (58 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.84 USD (20 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (94.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.40 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
97.81%
Max deposit load:
7.04%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
121
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.61
Long Trades:
121 (67.60%)
Short Trades:
58 (32.40%)
Profit Factor:
3.29
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
4.13 USD
Average Loss:
-3.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-12.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
36.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.13 USD (1.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.60% (17.32 USD)
By Equity:
13.43% (168.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
GBPAUD 19
GBPUSD 19
GBPJPY 17
CHFJPY 16
USDJPY 14
EURNZD 10
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 8
AUDJPY 7
NZDJPY 6
EURAUD 6
CADCHF 6
EURCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 253
GBPAUD 10
GBPUSD 23
GBPJPY 19
CHFJPY 12
USDJPY 14
EURNZD 5
EURGBP 4
GBPCAD 6
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 3
EURAUD 7
CADCHF 6
EURCAD -1
NZDCHF 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
GBPAUD 1.5K
GBPUSD 2.3K
GBPJPY 3K
CHFJPY 1.8K
USDJPY 1.1K
EURNZD -124
EURGBP 302
GBPCAD 816
AUDJPY 194
NZDJPY 513
EURAUD 1.1K
CADCHF 452
EURCAD -146
NZDCHF 348
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.82 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 2
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 40
0.00 × 48
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 33
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
BDSwissSC-Real05
0.00 × 3
FINAM-Real4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 18
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 8
214 more...
No reviews
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 15:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 15:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 10:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 10:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 10:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 10:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 10:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
