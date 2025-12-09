- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
220 (66.06%)
Loss Trades:
113 (33.93%)
Best trade:
39.79 USD
Worst trade:
-21.83 USD
Gross Profit:
768.90 USD (87 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-277.07 USD (32 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (103.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.59 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
97.69%
Max deposit load:
10.41%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
187
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.57
Long Trades:
256 (76.88%)
Short Trades:
77 (23.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
1.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.50 USD
Average Loss:
-2.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-19.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.83 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
49.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.80 USD (2.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.13% (21.99 USD)
By Equity:
20.68% (301.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|88
|GBPJPY
|31
|GBPUSD
|29
|GBPAUD
|26
|CHFJPY
|23
|USDJPY
|23
|AUDJPY
|20
|GBPCAD
|17
|CADJPY
|15
|EURNZD
|15
|NZDJPY
|12
|EURGBP
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|EURCAD
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|331
|GBPJPY
|24
|GBPUSD
|23
|GBPAUD
|15
|CHFJPY
|9
|USDJPY
|18
|AUDJPY
|8
|GBPCAD
|14
|CADJPY
|10
|EURNZD
|8
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|4
|EURAUD
|8
|EURCAD
|3
|CADCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|GBPJPY
|3.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|2.3K
|CHFJPY
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|2.8K
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|CADJPY
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|1.4K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|EURGBP
|260
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURCAD
|397
|CADCHF
|473
|NZDCHF
|352
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.79 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +103.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 18
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 33
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
FINAM-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 40
|0.00 × 48
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 4
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 56
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 4
