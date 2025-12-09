- Growth
Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
71 (74.73%)
Loss Trades:
24 (25.26%)
Best trade:
20.86 USD
Worst trade:
-20.06 USD
Gross Profit:
269.81 USD (32 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.96 USD (10 349 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (25.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.97 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
98.20%
Max deposit load:
5.97%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.51
Long Trades:
64 (67.37%)
Short Trades:
31 (32.63%)
Profit Factor:
3.42
Expected Payoff:
2.01 USD
Average Profit:
3.80 USD
Average Loss:
-3.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.06 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.06 USD (1.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.93% (20.06 USD)
By Equity:
11.21% (117.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|GBPJPY
|11
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPAUD
|9
|CADJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURNZD
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|NZDCHF
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|95
|GBPJPY
|18
|USDJPY
|11
|GBPAUD
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|GBPCAD
|8
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURNZD
|7
|NZDJPY
|9
|EURAUD
|6
|EURCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|3
|NZDCHF
|-1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.5K
|GBPJPY
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|643
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|NZDJPY
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|-241
|EURCAD
|153
|CADCHF
|216
|NZDCHF
|-81
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.86 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 3
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 14
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 18
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
FINAM-Real4
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard2
|0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 2
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 6
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2002 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
3
100%
95
74%
98%
3.41
2.01
USD
USD
11%
1:500