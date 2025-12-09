- Growth
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
113 (98.26%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.74%)
Best trade:
43.84 USD
Worst trade:
-17.86 USD
Gross Profit:
205.13 USD (16 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35.70 USD (3 569 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
105 (194.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
194.97 USD (105)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.50%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.75
Long Trades:
1 (0.87%)
Short Trades:
114 (99.13%)
Profit Factor:
5.75
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.82 USD
Average Loss:
-17.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-35.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.70 USD (1.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.62% (35.70 USD)
By Equity:
9.28% (337.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|115
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|169
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.84 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 105
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +194.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Signals from a professional trader.
Stable profit.
Minimum drawdown.
