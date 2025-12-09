SignalsSections
Elias Rafael Rodelo Montes

TirEC

Elias Rafael Rodelo Montes
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
TitanFX-MT5-01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
35 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
10 (22.22%)
Best trade:
13.01 USD
Worst trade:
-6.88 USD
Gross Profit:
167.77 USD (4 643 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52.00 USD (1 081 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (72.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.51 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
86.50%
Max deposit load:
3.14%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
16.83
Long Trades:
24 (53.33%)
Short Trades:
21 (46.67%)
Profit Factor:
3.23
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
4.79 USD
Average Loss:
-5.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.88 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.36%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
6.88 USD (1.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.09% (7.16 USD)
By Equity:
5.06% (34.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 18
NZDCAD 17
AUDNZD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 37
NZDCAD 50
AUDNZD 29
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 959
NZDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.01 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TitanFX-MT5-01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
1.80 × 25
XMTrading-MT5 3
16.41 × 17
No reviews
2025.12.11 07:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 06:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 06:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TirEC
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
691
USD
3
93%
45
77%
87%
3.22
2.57
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

