SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CORE 3 CUS
Valentin Woite

CORE 3 CUS

Valentin Woite
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
136 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
17 (11.11%)
Best trade:
22.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-11.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
301.07 EUR (13 664 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.12 EUR (2 955 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (36.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.28 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
98.21%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.13
Long Trades:
77 (50.33%)
Short Trades:
76 (49.67%)
Profit Factor:
4.17
Expected Payoff:
1.50 EUR
Average Profit:
2.21 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.24 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-14.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.19 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
7.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
14.19 EUR (0.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.41% (13.15 EUR)
By Equity:
4.45% (143.67 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 17
CADJPY 16
EURAUD 14
USDCAD 14
GBPUSD 13
USDJPY 12
NZDJPY 11
EURUSD 10
EURCAD 10
AUDJPY 9
AUDCAD 8
AUDUSD 7
NZDCAD 6
NZDUSD 5
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 27
CADJPY 23
EURAUD 18
USDCAD 23
GBPUSD 32
USDJPY 16
NZDJPY 16
EURUSD 26
EURCAD 17
AUDJPY 12
AUDCAD 12
AUDUSD 16
NZDCAD 9
NZDUSD 12
EURGBP 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 1.1K
CADJPY 1.4K
EURAUD 1.2K
USDCAD 1K
GBPUSD 605
USDJPY 1K
NZDJPY 905
EURUSD 611
EURCAD 608
AUDJPY 746
AUDCAD 689
AUDUSD 285
NZDCAD 378
NZDUSD 82
EURGBP 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.36 EUR
Worst trade: -12 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.89 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.19 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.08 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.58 × 74
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.11 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.27 × 45
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
3.00 × 29
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.80 × 10
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 03:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 03:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.08 21:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 21:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 21:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 21:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 21:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CORE 3 CUS
999 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
3
100%
153
88%
98%
4.17
1.50
EUR
4%
1:500
Copy

