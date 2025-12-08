- Growth
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
136 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
17 (11.11%)
Best trade:
22.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-11.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
301.07 EUR (13 664 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.12 EUR (2 955 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (36.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.28 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
98.21%
Max deposit load:
3.16%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.13
Long Trades:
77 (50.33%)
Short Trades:
76 (49.67%)
Profit Factor:
4.17
Expected Payoff:
1.50 EUR
Average Profit:
2.21 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.24 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-14.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.19 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
7.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
14.19 EUR (0.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.41% (13.15 EUR)
By Equity:
4.45% (143.67 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|17
|CADJPY
|16
|EURAUD
|14
|USDCAD
|14
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|NZDJPY
|11
|EURUSD
|10
|EURCAD
|10
|AUDJPY
|9
|AUDCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|27
|CADJPY
|23
|EURAUD
|18
|USDCAD
|23
|GBPUSD
|32
|USDJPY
|16
|NZDJPY
|16
|EURUSD
|26
|EURCAD
|17
|AUDJPY
|12
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDUSD
|16
|NZDCAD
|9
|NZDUSD
|12
|EURGBP
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|CADJPY
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|605
|USDJPY
|1K
|NZDJPY
|905
|EURUSD
|611
|EURCAD
|608
|AUDJPY
|746
|AUDCAD
|689
|AUDUSD
|285
|NZDCAD
|378
|NZDUSD
|82
|EURGBP
|80
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.36 EUR
Worst trade: -12 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.89 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.19 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.08 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.58 × 74
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.11 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.27 × 45
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
Varchev-Real
|3.00 × 29
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.80 × 10
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
