Joyce Weiss Evans

AdrianNew

Joyce Weiss Evans
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
411 (74.86%)
Loss Trades:
138 (25.14%)
Best trade:
62.47 USD
Worst trade:
-104.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 929.72 USD (116 445 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 508.86 USD (71 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (131.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
236.98 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
11.29%
Max deposit load:
93.43%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
133
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
485 (88.34%)
Short Trades:
64 (11.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
4.70 USD
Average Loss:
-10.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-189.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
46.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.85 USD
Maximal:
443.11 USD (26.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.17% (443.11 USD)
By Equity:
59.55% (740.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 548
AUDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 421
AUDCAD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 45K
AUDCAD -26
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.47 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

https://t.me/bestcopytrade_ai
No reviews
