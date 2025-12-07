The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 1 SimpleFX-LiveUK 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 6 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 8 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.00 × 2 Just2Trade-Real3 0.00 × 1 ATCBrokers-Live 1 0.00 × 3 FINAM-Real4 0.00 × 1 EGlobal-Cent5 0.00 × 1 KTM-Live 0.00 × 1 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 11 QYMarketTrader-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 14 0.00 × 1 SFM-Live 0.00 × 10 FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7 0.00 × 2 RoboForexDE-ECN 0.00 × 3 AxiTrader-US02-Live 0.00 × 1 FXChoice-ECN Live 0.00 × 1 SENSUS-Live 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge04 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 3 217 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor