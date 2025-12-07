- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
411 (74.86%)
Loss Trades:
138 (25.14%)
Best trade:
62.47 USD
Worst trade:
-104.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 929.72 USD (116 445 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 508.86 USD (71 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (131.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
236.98 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
11.29%
Max deposit load:
93.43%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
133
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
485 (88.34%)
Short Trades:
64 (11.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
4.70 USD
Average Loss:
-10.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-189.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
46.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.85 USD
Maximal:
443.11 USD (26.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.17% (443.11 USD)
By Equity:
59.55% (740.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|548
|AUDCAD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|421
|AUDCAD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|AUDCAD
|-26
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +62.47 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
FINAM-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 11
|
QYMarketTrader-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-ECN Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
