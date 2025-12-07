- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
106 (74.12%)
Loss Trades:
37 (25.87%)
Best trade:
81.90 USD
Worst trade:
-188.53 USD
Gross Profit:
1 718.14 USD (51 277 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 346.69 USD (43 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (419.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
419.87 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
49.36%
Max deposit load:
36.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
135 (94.41%)
Short Trades:
8 (5.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
2.60 USD
Average Profit:
16.21 USD
Average Loss:
-36.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-63.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-479.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
47.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
636.55 USD (36.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.66% (636.55 USD)
By Equity:
81.26% (1 174.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.c
|141
|EURUSD.c
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.c
|370
|EURUSD.c
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.c
|7.7K
|EURUSD.c
|81
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.90 USD
Worst trade: -189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +419.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.12 USD
