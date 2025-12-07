SignalsSections
Tao Tao Shi

Decode GOLD

Tao Tao Shi
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
143
Profit Trades:
106 (74.12%)
Loss Trades:
37 (25.87%)
Best trade:
81.90 USD
Worst trade:
-188.53 USD
Gross Profit:
1 718.14 USD (51 277 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 346.69 USD (43 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (419.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
419.87 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
49.36%
Max deposit load:
36.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
135 (94.41%)
Short Trades:
8 (5.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
2.60 USD
Average Profit:
16.21 USD
Average Loss:
-36.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-63.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-479.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
47.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
636.55 USD (36.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.66% (636.55 USD)
By Equity:
81.26% (1 174.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.c 141
EURUSD.c 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.c 370
EURUSD.c 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.c 7.7K
EURUSD.c 81
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.90 USD
Worst trade: -189 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +419.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

30%止损
No reviews
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 01:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 00:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 04:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 19:53
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 09:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 09:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 06:41
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
High current drawdown in 62% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 70% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.18 17:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 10:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.09 10:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
