Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BuxtonFX High Risk
Alexander James Buxton

BuxtonFX High Risk

Alexander James Buxton
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
38 (71.69%)
Loss Trades:
15 (28.30%)
Best trade:
17.26 USD
Worst trade:
-13.94 USD
Gross Profit:
142.99 USD (7 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.78 USD (4 627 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (104.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.17 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
91.43%
Max deposit load:
472.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
14 (26.42%)
Short Trades:
39 (73.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
3.76 USD
Average Loss:
-5.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-64.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.80 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
14.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
64.80 USD (15.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.11% (64.80 USD)
By Equity:
95.10% (327.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 66
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.26 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
6.00 × 4
High risk EU trading starting with small $250 balance
No reviews
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 06:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 01:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 18:29
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 14:23
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 07:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 18:17
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 12:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 14:05
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
