- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
38 (71.69%)
Loss Trades:
15 (28.30%)
Best trade:
17.26 USD
Worst trade:
-13.94 USD
Gross Profit:
142.99 USD (7 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.78 USD (4 627 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (104.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.17 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
91.43%
Max deposit load:
472.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
14 (26.42%)
Short Trades:
39 (73.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
3.76 USD
Average Loss:
-5.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-64.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.80 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
14.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
64.80 USD (15.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.11% (64.80 USD)
By Equity:
95.10% (327.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|66
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.26 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
High risk EU trading starting with small $250 balance
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
399
USD
USD
6
100%
53
71%
91%
1.86
1.25
USD
USD
95%
1:500