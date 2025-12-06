SignalsSections
Jose Manuel Herrero Mateo

Milano

Jose Manuel Herrero Mateo
0 reviews
Reliability
98 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 32%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 523
Profit Trades:
1 166 (76.55%)
Loss Trades:
357 (23.44%)
Best trade:
159.48 EUR
Worst trade:
-95.14 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 352.39 EUR (469 966 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 456.55 EUR (413 203 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (263.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
288.77 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.58%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
13 days
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
721 (47.34%)
Short Trades:
802 (52.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
0.59 EUR
Average Profit:
2.02 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.08 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-492.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-530.96 EUR (32)
Monthly growth:
1.42%
Annual Forecast:
17.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
579.20 EUR (19.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.71% (579.20 EUR)
By Equity:
4.18% (162.93 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDm# 1523
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDm# 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDm# 57K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +159.48 EUR
Worst trade: -95 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 32
Maximal consecutive profit: +263.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -492.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.06 15:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.06 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 2.12% of days out of 660 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
