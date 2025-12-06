SignalsSections
Andy Halim

TANAKA Investing

Andy Halim
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
530
Profit Trades:
468 (88.30%)
Loss Trades:
62 (11.70%)
Best trade:
393.68 USD
Worst trade:
-115.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 117.02 USD (56 437 pips)
Gross Loss:
-692.87 USD (53 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (46.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
393.68 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.85%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
362
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
362 (68.30%)
Short Trades:
168 (31.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-11.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-32.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
221.57 USD (4.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.14% (221.57 USD)
By Equity:
17.70% (944.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 337
GBPAUD 99
GBPUSD 52
EURUSD 30
EURGBP 12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 347
GBPAUD 42
GBPUSD 27
EURUSD 12
EURGBP -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
GBPAUD 1.7K
GBPUSD 649
EURUSD -177
EURGBP -291
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +393.68 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 2
XMAU-Real 19
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 32
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-2
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 11
XMTrading-Real 48
0.00 × 1
AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
236 more...
No reviews
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.06 14:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 14:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TANAKA Investing
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
3
100%
530
88%
100%
1.61
0.80
USD
18%
1:500
