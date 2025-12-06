- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
530
Profit Trades:
468 (88.30%)
Loss Trades:
62 (11.70%)
Best trade:
393.68 USD
Worst trade:
-115.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 117.02 USD (56 437 pips)
Gross Loss:
-692.87 USD (53 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (46.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
393.68 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.85%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
362
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
362 (68.30%)
Short Trades:
168 (31.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-11.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-32.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
221.57 USD (4.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.14% (221.57 USD)
By Equity:
17.70% (944.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|337
|GBPAUD
|99
|GBPUSD
|52
|EURUSD
|30
|EURGBP
|12
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|347
|GBPAUD
|42
|GBPUSD
|27
|EURUSD
|12
|EURGBP
|-4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|649
|EURUSD
|-177
|EURGBP
|-291
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +393.68 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
XMAU-Real 19
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 4
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 11
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
5.4K
USD
USD
3
100%
530
88%
100%
1.61
0.80
USD
USD
18%
1:500