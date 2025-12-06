The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 2 XMAU-Real 19 0.00 × 2 VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 2 EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server 0.00 × 4 XMGlobal-Real 32 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-2 0.00 × 1 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 2 EagleFX-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 2 XMTrading-Real 31 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo 0.00 × 2 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 6 XMGlobal-Real 35 0.00 × 2 FXCM-USDReal03 0.00 × 4 PepperstoneUK-Edge10 0.00 × 3 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 2 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 3 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 0.00 × 11 XMTrading-Real 48 0.00 × 1 AUSForex-Live 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live05 0.00 × 2 236 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor