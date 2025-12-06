The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 1.26 × 19 Exness-MT5Real8 1.33 × 9 FXNXGlobal-Trade 2.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 7 2.33 × 6 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 2.50 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 2.92 × 6608 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 3.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 FPMarketsSC-Live 3.71 × 92 FPMarketsLLC-Live 3.86 × 14 GOMarketsMU-Live 3.93 × 28 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.16 × 31 RoboForex-ECN 4.31 × 139 Darwinex-Live 4.33 × 48 PlexyTrade-Server01 4.81 × 26 VantageInternational-Live 4 5.00 × 11 LiteFinance-MT5-Live 5.00 × 13 XM.COM-MT5 5.06 × 36 GOMarketsIntl-Live 5.25 × 64 DerivSVG-Server 5.50 × 2 Axiory-Live 5.70 × 27 VantageInternational-Live 3 6.00 × 27 FPMTrading-Live 6.00 × 1 xChief-MT5 6.11 × 9 73 more...