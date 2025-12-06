- Growth
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
42 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
6 (12.50%)
Best trade:
121.50 AUD
Worst trade:
-76.30 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 873.22 AUD (25 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.53 AUD (1 635 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (461.33 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
540.86 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.03
Trading activity:
10.21%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.78
Long Trades:
48 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
14.69
Expected Payoff:
36.37 AUD
Average Profit:
44.60 AUD
Average Loss:
-21.26 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-76.30 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.30 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.38%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.80 AUD
Maximal:
76.63 AUD (0.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.84% (76.41 AUD)
By Equity:
5.35% (550.93 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|AUDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|AUDCAD
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 9
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|2.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.92 × 6608
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.71 × 92
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.86 × 14
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.93 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.16 × 31
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.31 × 139
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.33 × 48
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|4.81 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.00 × 11
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.00 × 13
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.06 × 36
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|5.70 × 27
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|6.00 × 27
|
FPMTrading-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|6.11 × 9
