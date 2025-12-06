SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Matrix Gold only
Przemyslaw Szwed

Matrix Gold only

Przemyslaw Szwed
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
1 / 763 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
42 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
6 (12.50%)
Best trade:
121.50 AUD
Worst trade:
-76.30 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 873.22 AUD (25 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.53 AUD (1 635 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (461.33 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
540.86 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.03
Trading activity:
10.21%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.78
Long Trades:
48 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
14.69
Expected Payoff:
36.37 AUD
Average Profit:
44.60 AUD
Average Loss:
-21.26 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-76.30 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.30 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.38%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.80 AUD
Maximal:
76.63 AUD (0.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.84% (76.41 AUD)
By Equity:
5.35% (550.93 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 47
AUDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
AUDCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
AUDCAD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +121.50 AUD
Worst trade: -76 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +461.33 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.30 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 9
FXNXGlobal-Trade
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
2.92 × 6608
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
3.71 × 92
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.86 × 14
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.93 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.16 × 31
RoboForex-ECN
4.31 × 139
Darwinex-Live
4.33 × 48
PlexyTrade-Server01
4.81 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.00 × 11
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.00 × 13
XM.COM-MT5
5.06 × 36
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
DerivSVG-Server
5.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
5.70 × 27
VantageInternational-Live 3
6.00 × 27
FPMTrading-Live
6.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
6.11 × 9
73 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.06 11:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 11:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
