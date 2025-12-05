- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
105
Profit Trades:
64 (60.95%)
Loss Trades:
41 (39.05%)
Best trade:
204.00 USD
Worst trade:
-57.10 USD
Gross Profit:
870.26 USD (20 913 pips)
Gross Loss:
-636.90 USD (30 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (18.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
243.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
68.17%
Max deposit load:
15.17%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
64 (60.95%)
Short Trades:
41 (39.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
13.60 USD
Average Loss:
-15.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-228.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-228.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
122.91 USD
Maximal:
228.68 USD (4.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.38% (228.68 USD)
By Equity:
9.21% (451.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|89
|EURUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|210
|EURUSD
|22
|EURJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-10K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|-308
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +204.00 USD
Worst trade: -57 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -228.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 14
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 29
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
EdisonLordTechnology-Main
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 8
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 2
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 7
