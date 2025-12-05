The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-Japan Live 0.00 × 14 OracleFinanceInternational-Live 0.00 × 17 FTT-Live2 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 29 0.00 × 1 JFD-Live02 0.00 × 1 EdisonLordTechnology-Main 0.00 × 17 ICMarkets-Live01 0.00 × 3 ForexTime-ECN 0.00 × 1 AnzoCapital-Live 0.00 × 1 VARIANSE-Main 0.00 × 1 TradersDomainFX-Real 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 1 FXCM-GBPReal01 0.00 × 1 LiteForex-ECN.com 0.00 × 8 GKFX-Live-5 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-03 0.00 × 2 CXMTradingLtd-Real 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 41 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.00 × 2 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 0.00 × 5 FXCC1-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 7 283 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor