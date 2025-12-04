SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / VORTEX
Cleyton Garcia De Aimeida

VORTEX

Cleyton Garcia De Aimeida
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -13%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
22 (62.85%)
Loss Trades:
13 (37.14%)
Best trade:
34.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-76.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
175.00 BRL (800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-268.00 BRL (980 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (22.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
0.58%
Max deposit load:
81.24%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
20 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
15 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.65
Expected Payoff:
-2.66 BRL
Average Profit:
7.95 BRL
Average Loss:
-20.62 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-198.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-198.00 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
-25.18%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.00 BRL
Maximal:
198.00 BRL (62.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.36% (197.00 BRL)
By Equity:
14.03% (101.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 18
WING26 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 -21
WING26 -20
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 -145
WING26 -35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.00 BRL
Worst trade: -76 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 17:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 17:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 09:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 9 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 20:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.04 20:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VORTEX
30 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
2K
BRL
6
77%
35
62%
1%
0.65
-2.66
BRL
27%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.