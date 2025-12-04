- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
25 (64.10%)
Loss Trades:
14 (35.90%)
Best trade:
25.34 EUR
Worst trade:
-35.55 EUR
Gross Profit:
270.92 EUR (32 188 pips)
Gross Loss:
-207.33 EUR (23 574 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (225.92 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
225.92 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
12.85%
Max deposit load:
87.59%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
29 (74.36%)
Short Trades:
10 (25.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.63 EUR
Average Profit:
10.84 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.81 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-201.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.13 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
3.20%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
193.59 EUR
Maximal:
202.57 EUR (10.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.15% (202.30 EUR)
By Equity:
5.83% (113.30 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|73
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.34 EUR
Worst trade: -36 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +225.92 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -201.13 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.20 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.37 × 846
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
Gold breakout signal on XAUUSD H1. Every trade has fixed TP & SL, no grid, no martingale, no averaging. Designed for stable medium-term growth with controlled drawdown.Past performance does not guarantee future results. Remember the golden rule: never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
