The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-03 0.00 × 3 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-13 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live01 0.00 × 5 TMGM.TradeMax-Live10 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live08 0.00 × 16 FPMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live22 0.09 × 11 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 0.11 × 9 ICMarkets-Live01 0.13 × 45 PepperstoneUK-Edge10 0.17 × 6 FXCC1-Live 0.30 × 10 DNAMarkets-Real-5 0.35 × 91 DooPrime-Live 4 0.37 × 67 DooPrime-Live 2 0.44 × 77 ICMarkets-Live14 0.49 × 53 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.57 × 21 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server 0.58 × 958 ThreeTrader-Demo 0.63 × 960 VantageInternational-Live 7 0.64 × 11 TradeMaxGlobal-Live9 0.68 × 169 ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.72 × 108 316 more...