SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Wise Web
Oleksandr Sobko

Wise Web

Oleksandr Sobko
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 715
Profit Trades:
1 218 (71.02%)
Loss Trades:
497 (28.98%)
Best trade:
95.60 USD
Worst trade:
-21.68 USD
Gross Profit:
2 034.36 USD (89 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 014.13 USD (76 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (10.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
99.93%
Max deposit load:
11.12%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
598
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.07
Long Trades:
905 (52.77%)
Short Trades:
810 (47.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-2.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-85.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.80%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
101.35 USD (0.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.65% (101.35 USD)
By Equity:
14.13% (2 261.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 817
GBPUSD 526
EURUSD 372
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 308
GBPUSD 444
EURUSD 268
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 4.4K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 7.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +95.60 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-13
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 16
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live01
0.13 × 45
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.17 × 6
FXCC1-Live
0.30 × 10
DNAMarkets-Real-5
0.35 × 91
DooPrime-Live 4
0.37 × 67
DooPrime-Live 2
0.44 × 77
ICMarkets-Live14
0.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.57 × 21
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.58 × 958
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.63 × 960
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.64 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
0.68 × 169
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.72 × 108
316 more...
No reviews
2025.12.08 09:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 11:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 10:58
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.