- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 715
Profit Trades:
1 218 (71.02%)
Loss Trades:
497 (28.98%)
Best trade:
95.60 USD
Worst trade:
-21.68 USD
Gross Profit:
2 034.36 USD (89 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 014.13 USD (76 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (10.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
99.93%
Max deposit load:
11.12%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
598
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.07
Long Trades:
905 (52.77%)
Short Trades:
810 (47.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-2.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-85.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.80%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
101.35 USD (0.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.65% (101.35 USD)
By Equity:
14.13% (2 261.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|817
|GBPUSD
|526
|EURUSD
|372
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|308
|GBPUSD
|444
|EURUSD
|268
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|4.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|7.6K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +95.60 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 16
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 11
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.13 × 45
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.17 × 6
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
DNAMarkets-Real-5
|0.35 × 91
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.37 × 67
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.44 × 77
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.57 × 21
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.58 × 958
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.63 × 960
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.64 × 11
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
|0.68 × 169
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.72 × 108
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
3
99%
1 715
71%
100%
2.00
0.59
USD
USD
14%
1:500