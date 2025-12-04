- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
742
Profit Trades:
568 (76.54%)
Loss Trades:
174 (23.45%)
Best trade:
298.76 USD
Worst trade:
-60.52 USD
Gross Profit:
2 405.77 USD (12 523 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 543.11 USD (12 894 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (45.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
433.95 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
94.58%
Max deposit load:
2.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
181
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.09
Long Trades:
451 (60.78%)
Short Trades:
291 (39.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
4.24 USD
Average Loss:
-8.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-413.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.40 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
31.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
205.08 USD
Maximal:
413.40 USD (12.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.89% (413.40 USD)
By Equity:
5.02% (180.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XBTUSD
|742
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XBTUSD
|863
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XBTUSD
|-371K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +298.76 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -413.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MegaFusionGroup-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
目前Caius提供三套策略服务，XAUUSD两套和BTCUSD一套。
【 XAUUSD 】分为美金账户和美分账户，≥20000美金使用美金账户策略，≤20000美金使用美分账户策略。所以小资金客户需选择支持美分账户平台进行服务，大资金客户可忽略。
【 BTCUSD 】仅提供美金账户服务，资金量不得小于3000美金。
不同的币种，不同的平台，不同的账户，不同的资金量，表现出的策略运行状态会略有差异，所以建议使用大平台执行策略运行，如：EC,EX,TMGM,MEGA等。
【开户链接】https://crmuser.mega-fusion.com/regist-real?invitid=7731OC-UBPES24311
