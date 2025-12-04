SignalsSections
Zuxu Chen

Caius EA BTC

Zuxu Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
MegaFusionGroup-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
742
Profit Trades:
568 (76.54%)
Loss Trades:
174 (23.45%)
Best trade:
298.76 USD
Worst trade:
-60.52 USD
Gross Profit:
2 405.77 USD (12 523 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 543.11 USD (12 894 231 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (45.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
433.95 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
94.58%
Max deposit load:
2.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
181
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.09
Long Trades:
451 (60.78%)
Short Trades:
291 (39.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
4.24 USD
Average Loss:
-8.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-413.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.40 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
31.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
205.08 USD
Maximal:
413.40 USD (12.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.89% (413.40 USD)
By Equity:
5.02% (180.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XBTUSD 742
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XBTUSD 863
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XBTUSD -371K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +298.76 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -413.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MegaFusionGroup-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

目前Caius提供三套策略服务，XAUUSD两套和BTCUSD一套。

XAUUSD 】分为美金账户和美分账户，≥20000美金使用美金账户策略，≤20000美金使用美分账户策略。所以小资金客户需选择支持美分账户平台进行服务，大资金客户可忽略。

BTCUSD 】仅提供美金账户服务，资金量不得小于3000美金。

不同的币种，不同的平台，不同的账户，不同的资金量，表现出的策略运行状态会略有差异，所以建议使用大平台执行策略运行，如：EC,EX,TMGM,MEGA等。

【开户链接】https://crmuser.mega-fusion.com/regist-real?invitid=7731OC-UBPES24311

No reviews
2025.12.04 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
