Park Donghyeon

Rapha lodestar

Park Donghyeon
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
Innohedge-Server
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
330
Profit Trades:
163 (49.39%)
Loss Trades:
167 (50.61%)
Best trade:
32.07 USD
Worst trade:
-10.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 438.25 USD (1 149 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 184.90 USD (879 470 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (73.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.05%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
181 (54.85%)
Short Trades:
149 (45.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
8.82 USD
Average Loss:
-7.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-126.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.64 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-7.11%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
238.31 USD (16.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.86% (238.31 USD)
By Equity:
18.02% (225.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NASDAQ 211
XAUUSD 73
GBPAUD 31
GBPUSD 13
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NASDAQ 261
XAUUSD -109
GBPAUD 70
GBPUSD 32
EURUSD -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NASDAQ 271K
XAUUSD -11K
GBPAUD 8K
GBPUSD 2.6K
EURUSD -67
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.07 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.64 USD

No reviews
