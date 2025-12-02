SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAUUSD Signal
Juan Carlos Calderon Garcia

XAUUSD Signal

Juan Carlos Calderon Garcia
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
Axi-US05-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
288
Profit Trades:
218 (75.69%)
Loss Trades:
70 (24.31%)
Best trade:
31.92 USD
Worst trade:
-60.81 USD
Gross Profit:
323.68 USD (20 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.80 USD (32 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (55.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
31.10%
Max deposit load:
113.71%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
225
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
240 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
48 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.09 USD
Average Profit:
1.48 USD
Average Loss:
-5.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-37.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.71%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.12 USD
Maximal:
119.17 USD (10.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.91% (119.17 USD)
By Equity:
37.71% (410.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 287
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -27
EURUSD 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -11K
EURUSD 25
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.92 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US05-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.43 × 7
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
0.55 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.88 × 128
Tickmill-Live09
1.11 × 1395
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.21 × 194
LQD1-Live01
1.67 × 12
Exness-Real9
1.81 × 404
Axi-US02-Live
2.03 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.29 × 7
EightcapLtd-Real-4
2.50 × 18
Axi-US05-Live
3.08 × 117
XMTrading-Real 31
3.33 × 6
InstaFinance-Europe.com
3.73 × 176
XMGlobal-Real 23
4.50 × 2
Exness-Real11
4.82 × 738
Exness-Real2
4.87 × 345
Axi-US09-Live
5.60 × 234
7 more...
XAUUSD (Gold) signal account, 1% daily profit, 3% drowdown, subscribe to it by you own risk. past earnings does not guarantee profits at the future.
No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 04:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 17:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
