- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
288
Profit Trades:
218 (75.69%)
Loss Trades:
70 (24.31%)
Best trade:
31.92 USD
Worst trade:
-60.81 USD
Gross Profit:
323.68 USD (20 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-350.80 USD (32 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (55.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
31.10%
Max deposit load:
113.71%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
225
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
240 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
48 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.09 USD
Average Profit:
1.48 USD
Average Loss:
-5.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-37.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.71%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.12 USD
Maximal:
119.17 USD (10.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.91% (119.17 USD)
By Equity:
37.71% (410.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|287
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-27
|EURUSD
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|EURUSD
|25
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.92 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US05-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 8
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.43 × 7
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.55 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.88 × 128
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.11 × 1395
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.21 × 194
|
LQD1-Live01
|1.67 × 12
|
Exness-Real9
|1.81 × 404
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.03 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.29 × 7
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|2.50 × 18
|
Axi-US05-Live
|3.08 × 117
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|3.33 × 6
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|3.73 × 176
|
XMGlobal-Real 23
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real11
|4.82 × 738
|
Exness-Real2
|4.87 × 345
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.60 × 234
XAUUSD (Gold) signal account, 1% daily profit, 3% drowdown, subscribe to it by you own risk. past earnings does not guarantee profits at the future.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
973
USD
USD
3
74%
288
75%
31%
0.92
-0.09
USD
USD
38%
1:100