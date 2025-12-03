SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Passive Power Signal 01
Wichai Chomvijit

Passive Power Signal 01

Wichai Chomvijit
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
885
Profit Trades:
762 (86.10%)
Loss Trades:
123 (13.90%)
Best trade:
69.45 USD
Worst trade:
-179.76 USD
Gross Profit:
3 201.73 USD (753 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 397.71 USD (945 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (204.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
204.30 USD (60)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.70%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
435
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.74
Long Trades:
881 (99.55%)
Short Trades:
4 (0.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
4.20 USD
Average Loss:
-19.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 003.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 003.64 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
40.20%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.85 USD
Maximal:
1 080.05 USD (28.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.61% (1 080.05 USD)
By Equity:
25.77% (934.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 875
BTCUSD 10
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 833
BTCUSD -29
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
BTCUSD -233K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.45 USD
Worst trade: -180 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 60
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 003.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Passive Power Signal 01 Balance 2000 usd.
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 01:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 00:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 01:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Passive Power Signal 01
50 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
4
90%
885
86%
100%
1.33
0.91
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.