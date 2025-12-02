- Growth
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
274 (85.89%)
Loss Trades:
45 (14.11%)
Best trade:
24.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.55 USD
Gross Profit:
844.75 USD (294 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-265.68 USD (119 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (107.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.79 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
79.90%
Max deposit load:
16.98%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
99
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.79
Long Trades:
247 (77.43%)
Short Trades:
72 (22.57%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
3.08 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.95 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
42.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.64 USD
Maximal:
85.33 USD (5.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (85.33 USD)
By Equity:
18.14% (319.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|77
|US500Cash
|47
|US100Cash
|44
|US30Cash
|38
|USDJPY
|36
|EURUSD
|23
|JP225Cash
|22
|GBPUSD
|12
|GBPJPY
|8
|ETHUSD
|6
|SILVER
|2
|BTCUSD
|2
|OIL-JAN26
|1
|XRPUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|73
|US500Cash
|21
|US100Cash
|78
|US30Cash
|86
|USDJPY
|139
|EURUSD
|89
|JP225Cash
|1
|GBPUSD
|64
|GBPJPY
|21
|ETHUSD
|2
|SILVER
|6
|BTCUSD
|-5
|OIL-JAN26
|4
|XRPUSD
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|1.6K
|US500Cash
|21K
|US100Cash
|78K
|US30Cash
|96K
|USDJPY
|4K
|EURUSD
|829
|JP225Cash
|973
|GBPUSD
|641
|GBPJPY
|678
|ETHUSD
|24K
|SILVER
|75
|BTCUSD
|-52K
|OIL-JAN26
|3
|XRPUSD
|18
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.00 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
