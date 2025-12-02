SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EpicGameTradeXmBig
Jose Carlos Miranda Reyes

EpicGameTradeXmBig

Jose Carlos Miranda Reyes
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 42%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
274 (85.89%)
Loss Trades:
45 (14.11%)
Best trade:
24.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.55 USD
Gross Profit:
844.75 USD (294 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-265.68 USD (119 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (107.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.79 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
79.90%
Max deposit load:
16.98%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
99
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.79
Long Trades:
247 (77.43%)
Short Trades:
72 (22.57%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
3.08 USD
Average Loss:
-5.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-8.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.95 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
42.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.64 USD
Maximal:
85.33 USD (5.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.62% (85.33 USD)
By Equity:
18.14% (319.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 77
US500Cash 47
US100Cash 44
US30Cash 38
USDJPY 36
EURUSD 23
JP225Cash 22
GBPUSD 12
GBPJPY 8
ETHUSD 6
SILVER 2
BTCUSD 2
OIL-JAN26 1
XRPUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 73
US500Cash 21
US100Cash 78
US30Cash 86
USDJPY 139
EURUSD 89
JP225Cash 1
GBPUSD 64
GBPJPY 21
ETHUSD 2
SILVER 6
BTCUSD -5
OIL-JAN26 4
XRPUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 1.6K
US500Cash 21K
US100Cash 78K
US30Cash 96K
USDJPY 4K
EURUSD 829
JP225Cash 973
GBPUSD 641
GBPJPY 678
ETHUSD 24K
SILVER 75
BTCUSD -52K
OIL-JAN26 3
XRPUSD 18
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.00 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 2
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.27 × 41
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.30 × 67
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.31 × 39
DooFintech-Live 5
0.34 × 271
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.46 × 13
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.49 × 302
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.66 × 502
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.66 × 41
ICMarkets-Live05
1.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
2.47 × 15
Valutrades-Real
3.14 × 22
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.25 × 20
FBSInc-Real-11
6.43 × 54
No reviews
2025.12.05 00:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 19:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 18:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 13:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 13:12
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 13:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 13:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.