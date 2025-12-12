- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
118 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.75 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
16.37 USD (1 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.57 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
118 (16.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.37 USD (118)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.89
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.12%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
213.33
Long Trades:
75 (63.56%)
Short Trades:
43 (36.44%)
Profit Factor:
4.59
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.14 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
0.06 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.06 USD)
By Equity:
8.01% (32.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.r
|115
|AUDCAD.r
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD.r
|13
|AUDCAD.r
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD.r
|1.9K
|AUDCAD.r
|67
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.75 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 118
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A minimum deposit of $400 USD is preferred - leverage of 1:500 or more.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
412
USD
USD
4
0%
118
100%
100%
4.58
0.14
USD
USD
8%
1:500