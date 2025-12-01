- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
89 (43.62%)
Loss Trades:
115 (56.37%)
Best trade:
115.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-56.83 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 905.37 GBP (35 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 054.13 GBP (35 981 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (267.66 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
267.66 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.81%
Max deposit load:
13.17%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
95 (46.57%)
Short Trades:
109 (53.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.73 GBP
Average Profit:
21.41 GBP
Average Loss:
-17.86 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-138.45 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.49 GBP (5)
Monthly growth:
-7.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
401.29 GBP
Maximal:
401.29 GBP (20.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.06% (401.29 GBP)
By Equity:
3.79% (69.10 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|21
|EURCAD
|20
|GBPCAD
|19
|GBPUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPAUD
|18
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURAUD
|17
|EURJPY
|16
|USDCAD
|14
|USDCHF
|14
|GBPJPY
|11
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|19
|EURCAD
|40
|GBPCAD
|-24
|GBPUSD
|-23
|USDJPY
|-88
|GBPAUD
|-14
|AUDUSD
|-36
|EURAUD
|66
|EURJPY
|31
|USDCAD
|-109
|USDCHF
|19
|GBPJPY
|-72
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|405
|EURCAD
|1.5K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-169
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|GBPAUD
|-697
|AUDUSD
|-387
|EURAUD
|1.5K
|EURJPY
|194
|USDCAD
|-1.8K
|USDCHF
|353
|GBPJPY
|-1.6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +115.27 GBP
Worst trade: -57 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.66 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.45 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
