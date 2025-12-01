SignalsSections
Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa

TMusekiwa

Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
89 (43.62%)
Loss Trades:
115 (56.37%)
Best trade:
115.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-56.83 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 905.37 GBP (35 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 054.13 GBP (35 981 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (267.66 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
267.66 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.81%
Max deposit load:
13.17%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
95 (46.57%)
Short Trades:
109 (53.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.73 GBP
Average Profit:
21.41 GBP
Average Loss:
-17.86 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-138.45 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.49 GBP (5)
Monthly growth:
-7.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
401.29 GBP
Maximal:
401.29 GBP (20.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.06% (401.29 GBP)
By Equity:
3.79% (69.10 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 21
EURCAD 20
GBPCAD 19
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 18
GBPAUD 18
AUDUSD 17
EURAUD 17
EURJPY 16
USDCAD 14
USDCHF 14
GBPJPY 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 19
EURCAD 40
GBPCAD -24
GBPUSD -23
USDJPY -88
GBPAUD -14
AUDUSD -36
EURAUD 66
EURJPY 31
USDCAD -109
USDCHF 19
GBPJPY -72
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 405
EURCAD 1.5K
GBPCAD 1.1K
GBPUSD -169
USDJPY -1.3K
GBPAUD -697
AUDUSD -387
EURAUD 1.5K
EURJPY 194
USDCAD -1.8K
USDCHF 353
GBPJPY -1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +115.27 GBP
Worst trade: -57 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.66 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.45 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
LEO-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.20 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.73 × 93
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.91 × 66
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.01 × 611
FPMarkets-Live4
1.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1.33 × 3
EurotradeSA-Live01
1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.57 × 296
Exness-Real17
1.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.72 × 29
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
132 more...
No reviews
2025.12.04 13:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 21:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 21:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 19:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 19:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 19:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 19:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 19:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
