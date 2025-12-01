SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Proyecto TITAN 12d12 01DIC2025
Francisco Contreras Manzano

Proyecto TITAN 12d12 01DIC2025

Francisco Contreras Manzano
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
241
Profit Trades:
228 (94.60%)
Loss Trades:
13 (5.39%)
Best trade:
19.76 USD
Worst trade:
-60.48 USD
Gross Profit:
232.79 USD (26 619 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129.75 USD (11 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (70.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.58 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.89%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
117 (48.55%)
Short Trades:
124 (51.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-9.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
60.48 USD (5.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.66% (60.48 USD)
By Equity:
16.90% (177.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
EURJPY 50
GBPAUD 25
EURUSD 22
USDCHF 14
NZDCAD 11
AUDUSD 10
NZDJPY 10
USDCAD 9
AUDCAD 7
GBPNZD 7
EURCAD 7
GBPUSD 5
NZDUSD 5
CHFJPY 3
BTCUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -6
EURJPY -8
GBPAUD 11
EURUSD 39
USDCHF 16
NZDCAD 8
AUDUSD 16
NZDJPY 15
USDCAD 7
AUDCAD 8
GBPNZD 8
EURCAD -9
GBPUSD -11
NZDUSD 7
CHFJPY 2
BTCUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
EURJPY -1.3K
GBPAUD 1.3K
EURUSD 4K
USDCHF 1.5K
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDUSD 1.4K
NZDJPY 1.9K
USDCAD 1K
AUDCAD 1.2K
GBPNZD 1.5K
EURCAD -1.3K
GBPUSD -1.1K
NZDUSD 706
CHFJPY 363
BTCUSD 800
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.76 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.02 13:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 13:25
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 13:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 12:25
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 12:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Proyecto TITAN 12d12 01DIC2025
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
4
100%
241
94%
100%
1.79
0.43
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.