SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cygnus GOLD
Ko-ji Ueyama

Cygnus GOLD

Ko-ji Ueyama
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 764%
XMTrading-MT5 2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
50 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
50 (50.00%)
Best trade:
824.64 USD
Worst trade:
-216.00 USD
Gross Profit:
8 538.48 USD (197 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 787.51 USD (63 994 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (410.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 040.88 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
37.71%
Max deposit load:
6.87%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.75
Long Trades:
100 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
47.51 USD
Average Profit:
170.77 USD
Average Loss:
-75.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-584.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-805.03 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
111.74%
Annual Forecast:
1 355.79%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
825.84 USD (23.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.96% (795.21 USD)
By Equity:
11.28% (302.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 100
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 134K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +824.64 USD
Worst trade: -216 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +410.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -584.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

記録用
No reviews
2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 19:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 22:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 02:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cygnus GOLD
999 USD per month
764%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
18
90%
100
50%
38%
2.25
47.51
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.