- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
119 (78.28%)
Loss Trades:
33 (21.71%)
Best trade:
211.91 AUD
Worst trade:
-66.80 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 812.94 AUD (87 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-797.98 AUD (51 573 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (481.23 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
503.96 AUD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
16.31%
Max deposit load:
34.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.25
Long Trades:
108 (71.05%)
Short Trades:
44 (28.95%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
6.68 AUD
Average Profit:
15.23 AUD
Average Loss:
-24.18 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-129.12 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.12 AUD (6)
Monthly growth:
87.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
105.92 AUD
Maximal:
193.23 AUD (17.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.77% (193.23 AUD)
By Equity:
9.24% (100.10 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|152
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDp
|772
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDp
|36K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +211.91 AUD
Worst trade: -67 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +481.23 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.12 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
XAUUSD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
AUD
AUD
5
100%
152
78%
16%
2.27
6.68
AUD
AUD
18%
1:500