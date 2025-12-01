SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Blackbull
Samarthan Bidari

Blackbull

Samarthan Bidari
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
119 (78.28%)
Loss Trades:
33 (21.71%)
Best trade:
211.91 AUD
Worst trade:
-66.80 AUD
Gross Profit:
1 812.94 AUD (87 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-797.98 AUD (51 573 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (481.23 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
503.96 AUD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
16.31%
Max deposit load:
34.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.25
Long Trades:
108 (71.05%)
Short Trades:
44 (28.95%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
6.68 AUD
Average Profit:
15.23 AUD
Average Loss:
-24.18 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-129.12 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.12 AUD (6)
Monthly growth:
87.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
105.92 AUD
Maximal:
193.23 AUD (17.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.77% (193.23 AUD)
By Equity:
9.24% (100.10 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 152
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp 772
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 36K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +211.91 AUD
Worst trade: -67 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +481.23 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.12 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XAUUSD
No reviews
2026.01.01 02:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 03:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 03:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 00:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 01:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 02:52
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 02:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 02:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Blackbull
49 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
2K
AUD
5
100%
152
78%
16%
2.27
6.68
AUD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.