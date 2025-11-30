SignalsSections
Fredy Putra Pratama
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
64 (71.11%)
Loss Trades:
26 (28.89%)
Best trade:
1 003.14 USD
Worst trade:
-994.37 USD
Gross Profit:
10 488.50 USD (317 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 313.77 USD (296 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 719.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 719.06 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
0.69%
Max deposit load:
93.97%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
46 (51.11%)
Short Trades:
44 (48.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
24.16 USD
Average Profit:
163.88 USD
Average Loss:
-319.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 156.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 156.89 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
29.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
299.57 USD
Maximal:
1 894.25 USD (16.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.76% (1 894.25 USD)
By Equity:
6.16% (695.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 58
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.2K
XAUUSD 987
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 21K
XAUUSD 427
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 003.14 USD
Worst trade: -994 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 719.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 156.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3421
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 15:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.13 14:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 07:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.07 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 14:12
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:1 - 1:75
2025.11.30 11:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 11:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
