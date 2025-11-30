- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
64 (71.11%)
Loss Trades:
26 (28.89%)
Best trade:
1 003.14 USD
Worst trade:
-994.37 USD
Gross Profit:
10 488.50 USD (317 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 313.77 USD (296 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 719.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 719.06 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
0.69%
Max deposit load:
93.97%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
46 (51.11%)
Short Trades:
44 (48.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
24.16 USD
Average Profit:
163.88 USD
Average Loss:
-319.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 156.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 156.89 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
29.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
299.57 USD
Maximal:
1 894.25 USD (16.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.76% (1 894.25 USD)
By Equity:
6.16% (695.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|58
|XAUUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|987
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|21K
|XAUUSD
|427
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3421
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
9.7K
USD
USD
4
100%
90
71%
1%
1.26
24.16
USD
USD
17%
1:200