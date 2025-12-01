- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
15 (78.94%)
Loss Trades:
4 (21.05%)
Best trade:
4.59 USD
Worst trade:
-5.18 USD
Gross Profit:
34.60 USD (3 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.82 USD (1 160 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (19.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.40 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
66.90%
Max deposit load:
21.87%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.87
Long Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Short Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-2.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
38.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.93 USD
Maximal:
7.93 USD (13.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.36% (7.93 USD)
By Equity:
33.87% (20.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|8
|EURGBP
|5
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|9
|EURGBP
|9
|EURCHF
|-3
|AUDCHF
|4
|XAUUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|676
|EURCHF
|-259
|AUDCHF
|300
|XAUUSD
|398
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.59 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
PowerTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 9
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 26
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
82
USD
USD
5
0%
19
78%
67%
2.92
1.20
USD
USD
34%
1:500