SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aurum Pulse
Gian Luca Cassol

Aurum Pulse

Gian Luca Cassol
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 355
Profit Trades:
1 694 (71.93%)
Loss Trades:
661 (28.07%)
Best trade:
2 163.85 USD
Worst trade:
-4 096.96 USD
Gross Profit:
176 991.27 USD (26 591 805 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107 401.44 USD (371 708 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
177 (1 421.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 790.18 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
51.28%
Max deposit load:
40.30%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.87
Long Trades:
1 272 (54.01%)
Short Trades:
1 083 (45.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
29.55 USD
Average Profit:
104.48 USD
Average Loss:
-162.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
82 (-542.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 762.00 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
9.73%
Annual Forecast:
118.06%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
498.68 USD
Maximal:
8 840.36 USD (8.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.18% (8 861.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.89% (4 594.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2203
EURCHF 2
USDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
WS30 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 89K
EURCHF -6
USDCHF 8
EURUSD -13
GBPUSD 251
WS30 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 253K
EURCHF 0
USDCHF 69
EURUSD 23
GBPUSD 516
WS30 9
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 163.85 USD
Worst trade: -4 097 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 421.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -542.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1576
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 134
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
TickmillUK-Live
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.89 × 382
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.50 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.00 × 4
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
18 more...
My own developed EA to trade XAUUSD, H1 timeframe with a goal of 9% monthly profit
No reviews
2025.12.17 20:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 12:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
