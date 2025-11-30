- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 355
Profit Trades:
1 694 (71.93%)
Loss Trades:
661 (28.07%)
Best trade:
2 163.85 USD
Worst trade:
-4 096.96 USD
Gross Profit:
176 991.27 USD (26 591 805 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107 401.44 USD (371 708 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
177 (1 421.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 790.18 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
51.28%
Max deposit load:
40.30%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.87
Long Trades:
1 272 (54.01%)
Short Trades:
1 083 (45.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
29.55 USD
Average Profit:
104.48 USD
Average Loss:
-162.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
82 (-542.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 762.00 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
9.73%
Annual Forecast:
118.06%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
498.68 USD
Maximal:
8 840.36 USD (8.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.18% (8 861.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.89% (4 594.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2203
|EURCHF
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|WS30
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|89K
|EURCHF
|-6
|USDCHF
|8
|EURUSD
|-13
|GBPUSD
|251
|WS30
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|253K
|EURCHF
|0
|USDCHF
|69
|EURUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|516
|WS30
|9
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 163.85 USD
Worst trade: -4 097 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 421.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -542.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.41 × 1576
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 134
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.89 × 382
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.50 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.00 × 4
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
My own developed EA to trade XAUUSD, H1 timeframe with a goal of 9% monthly profit
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
USD
170K
USD
USD
20
75%
2 355
71%
51%
1.64
29.55
USD
USD
8%
1:200