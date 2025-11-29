- Growth
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
29 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
7 (19.44%)
Best trade:
29.78 USD
Worst trade:
-8.15 USD
Gross Profit:
222.42 USD (11 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37.04 USD (3 126 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (67.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.85 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.65%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
20.19
Long Trades:
12 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
24 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
6.00
Expected Payoff:
5.15 USD
Average Profit:
7.67 USD
Average Loss:
-5.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.95%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.18 USD (5.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.78% (9.18 USD)
By Equity:
1.86% (22.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|11
|XAUUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|49
|XAUUSD
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.78 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 41
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
