Van Hoa Nguyen

Drak algo

Van Hoa Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 39%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
36
Profit Trades:
29 (80.55%)
Loss Trades:
7 (19.44%)
Best trade:
29.78 USD
Worst trade:
-8.15 USD
Gross Profit:
222.42 USD (11 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37.04 USD (3 126 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (67.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.85 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.65%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
20.19
Long Trades:
12 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
24 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
6.00
Expected Payoff:
5.15 USD
Average Profit:
7.67 USD
Average Loss:
-5.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.95%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.18 USD (5.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.78% (9.18 USD)
By Equity:
1.86% (22.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 19
EURUSD 11
XAUUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 49
XAUUSD 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 3.5K
EURUSD 1.9K
XAUUSD 2.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.78 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 41
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 16
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real19
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 12:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 12:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.