- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
73 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
27 (27.00%)
Best trade:
34.61 GBP
Worst trade:
-27.12 GBP
Gross Profit:
317.67 GBP (3 229 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.79 GBP (941 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (65.05 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.05 GBP (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.47
Long Trades:
68 (68.00%)
Short Trades:
32 (32.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.92
Expected Payoff:
2.09 GBP
Average Profit:
4.35 GBP
Average Loss:
-4.03 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-46.76 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.76 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
20.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
46.76 GBP (3.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.87% (46.76 GBP)
By Equity:
17.08% (205.57 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|48
|BTCUSD
|29
|USDJPY
|19
|EURUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|53
|BTCUSD
|187
|USDJPY
|27
|EURUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|BTCUSD
|2.3M
|USDJPY
|1K
|EURUSD
|302
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Best trade: +34.61 GBP
Worst trade: -27 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.05 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.76 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.30 × 440
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 100
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
GBP
GBP
4
100%
100
73%
98%
2.92
2.09
GBP
GBP
17%
1:500