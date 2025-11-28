SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ICM FxAutomater
Savell Martin

ICM FxAutomater

Savell Martin
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
73 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
27 (27.00%)
Best trade:
34.61 GBP
Worst trade:
-27.12 GBP
Gross Profit:
317.67 GBP (3 229 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.79 GBP (941 194 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (65.05 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.05 GBP (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.47
Long Trades:
68 (68.00%)
Short Trades:
32 (32.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.92
Expected Payoff:
2.09 GBP
Average Profit:
4.35 GBP
Average Loss:
-4.03 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-46.76 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.76 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
20.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
46.76 GBP (3.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.87% (46.76 GBP)
By Equity:
17.08% (205.57 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 48
BTCUSD 29
USDJPY 19
EURUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 53
BTCUSD 187
USDJPY 27
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 2.6K
BTCUSD 2.3M
USDJPY 1K
EURUSD 302
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.61 GBP
Worst trade: -27 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.05 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.76 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.30 × 440
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 100
115 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.05 18:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 06:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICM FxAutomater
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
1.2K
GBP
4
100%
100
73%
98%
2.92
2.09
GBP
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.