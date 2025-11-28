SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EA Amazing Brain n2
Amazing Traders

EA Amazing Brain n2

Amazing Traders
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 15%
Exness-MT5Real27
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
168
Profit Trades:
103 (61.30%)
Loss Trades:
65 (38.69%)
Best trade:
29.32 USD
Worst trade:
-10.18 USD
Gross Profit:
257.72 USD (536 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-206.66 USD (565 695 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (26.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
8.96%
Max deposit load:
24.34%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
98 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
70 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
2.50 USD
Average Loss:
-3.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-25.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.72 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.91%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.16 USD
Maximal:
39.40 USD (9.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.87% (39.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.48% (14.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 62
BTCUSDm 61
DE30m 37
US30m 6
USTECm 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 84
BTCUSDm -20
DE30m -16
US30m -2
USTECm 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 69K
BTCUSDm -99K
DE30m -3.2K
US30m -267
USTECm 4.4K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.32 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real27" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 19:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.29 19:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 15:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
