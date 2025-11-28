SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GTC PREMIUM
Vu Tat Tu'

GTC PREMIUM

Vu Tat Tu'
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
783
Profit Trades:
536 (68.45%)
Loss Trades:
247 (31.55%)
Best trade:
576.80 USD
Worst trade:
-330.60 USD
Gross Profit:
25 835.38 USD (242 897 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 737.72 USD (221 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (361.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 374.80 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
14.16%
Max deposit load:
5.39%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.56
Long Trades:
354 (45.21%)
Short Trades:
429 (54.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
6.51 USD
Average Profit:
48.20 USD
Average Loss:
-83.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-375.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 276.50 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
9.40%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.90 USD
Maximal:
3 276.50 USD (20.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.73% (3 276.50 USD)
By Equity:
3.55% (558.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 781
BTCUSDT 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.2K
BTCUSDT -133
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
BTCUSDT -33K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +576.80 USD
Worst trade: -331 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +361.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -375.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroupLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
5.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 09:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 19:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 19:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 16:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 16:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 16:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GTC PREMIUM
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
5
87%
783
68%
14%
1.24
6.51
USD
21%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.