Trades:
623
Profit Trades:
239 (38.36%)
Loss Trades:
384 (61.64%)
Best trade:
96.32 USD
Worst trade:
-112.60 USD
Gross Profit:
3 697.49 USD (296 009 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 334.04 USD (267 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (62.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.57 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
56.06%
Max deposit load:
10.87%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
310 (49.76%)
Short Trades:
313 (50.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
15.47 USD
Average Loss:
-8.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-150.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.23 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-41.38%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.32 USD
Maximal:
641.95 USD (42.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.57% (641.95 USD)
By Equity:
18.33% (147.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|623
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|363
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +96.32 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
Gann Waves Trading for XAU/USD – Built for Busy Traders, Targeting 10%+ Weekly Returns.
