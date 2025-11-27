SignalsSections
Dtrade
Dat Nguyen

Dtrade

Dat Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
623
Profit Trades:
239 (38.36%)
Loss Trades:
384 (61.64%)
Best trade:
96.32 USD
Worst trade:
-112.60 USD
Gross Profit:
3 697.49 USD (296 009 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 334.04 USD (267 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (62.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.57 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
56.06%
Max deposit load:
10.87%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
310 (49.76%)
Short Trades:
313 (50.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
15.47 USD
Average Loss:
-8.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-150.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.23 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-41.38%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.32 USD
Maximal:
641.95 USD (42.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.57% (641.95 USD)
By Equity:
18.33% (147.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 623
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 363
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +96.32 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
Gann Waves Trading for XAU/USD – Built for Busy Traders, Targeting 10%+ Weekly Returns.

No reviews
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 08:03
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.27 15:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
