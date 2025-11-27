- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
367.58 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 035.95 EUR (9 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.05 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (2 035.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 035.95 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.06
Trading activity:
96.88%
Max deposit load:
76.80%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
380.92
Long Trades:
10 (90.91%)
Short Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Profit Factor:
119.41
Expected Payoff:
185.09 EUR
Average Profit:
185.09 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
20.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.02 EUR
Maximal:
5.30 EUR (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (2.02 EUR)
By Equity:
9.34% (1 083.59 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|907
|XAUUSD
|281
|AUDUSD
|327
|USDCAD
|418
|AUDJPY
|125
|NZDJPY
|106
|EURUSD
|146
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|858
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDJPY
|1.3K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|EURUSD
|751
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +367.58 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 035.95 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.25 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.83 × 167
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 121
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.01 × 85
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.14 × 7
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.23 × 84
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.24 × 37
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 118
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 141
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.63 × 32
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 204
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.90 × 946
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.91 × 54
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.01 × 338
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.19 × 2547
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.31 × 26
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.58 × 143
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.85 × 68
|
Axiory-Live
|2.94 × 52
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
EUR
EUR
4
100%
11
100%
97%
119.41
185.09
EUR
EUR
9%
1:30