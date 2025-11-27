- Growth
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
93 (72.09%)
Loss Trades:
36 (27.91%)
Best trade:
30.92 USD
Worst trade:
-18.66 USD
Gross Profit:
840.71 USD (49 136 pips)
Gross Loss:
-286.38 USD (21 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (211.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
211.86 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
4.00%
Max deposit load:
5.74%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.06
Long Trades:
84 (65.12%)
Short Trades:
45 (34.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.94
Expected Payoff:
4.30 USD
Average Profit:
9.04 USD
Average Loss:
-7.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-64.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.43 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
49.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.46 USD
Maximal:
109.46 USD (7.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.72% (109.46 USD)
By Equity:
3.32% (45.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|127
|NZDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|554
|NZDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|27K
|NZDUSD
|15
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.03 × 39
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.43 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.77 × 99
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.96 × 134
|
FxPro-MT5
|4.00 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live
|8.00 × 1
Trading Details: 2-5 positions opened each round, 0.01-0.05 lot per position.
