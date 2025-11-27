SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Trade Smart Grow Fast
Tan Cheng Hui

Gold Trade Smart Grow Fast

Tan Cheng Hui
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 39%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
145
Gewinntrades:
99 (68.27%)
Verlusttrades:
46 (31.72%)
Bester Trade:
30.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-26.26 USD
Bruttoprofit:
877.55 USD (50 974 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-471.38 USD (31 122 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (211.86 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
211.86 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading-Aktivität:
4.00%
Max deposit load:
5.74%
Letzter Trade:
21 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
31 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.59
Long-Positionen:
92 (63.45%)
Short-Positionen:
53 (36.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.86
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.25 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-119.98 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-119.98 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
27.86%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
17.46 USD
Maximaler:
157.06 USD (8.91%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.72% (109.46 USD)
Kapital:
3.32% (45.27 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLD 143
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 406
NZDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 20K
NZDUSD 15
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 21
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +211.86 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -119.98 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.03 × 39
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.43 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.77 × 99
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.96 × 134
FxPro-MT5
4.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live
8.00 × 1
Trading Details: 2-5 positions opened each round, 0.01-0.05 lot per position.

Principal: $1,000. Open 2 to 5 positions per round, with a lot size ranging from 0.01 to 0.05.
Use 0.01 lot if your principal is $100.
Use 0.02 to 0.05 lot if your principal is $1,000.
Use 0.10 to 0.20 lot if your principal is $10,000.
Stick to steady trading and don’t stubbornly hold onto losing positions. Set a stop loss and take profit for every trade.
R:R = 1:3 To 1:8
Follow the Rules
Leverage1:500

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 17:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 07:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 02:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 07:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 07:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
