Trading Details: 2-5 positions opened each round, 0.01-0.05 lot per position.

Principal: $1,000. Open 2 to 5 positions per round, with a lot size ranging from 0.01 to 0.05.

Use 0.01 lot if your principal is $100.

Use 0.02 to 0.05 lot if your principal is $1,000.

Use 0.10 to 0.20 lot if your principal is $10,000.

Stick to steady trading and don’t stubbornly hold onto losing positions. Set a stop loss and take profit for every trade.

R:R = 1:3 To 1:8

Follow the Rules

Leverage1:500