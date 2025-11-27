- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
57 (70.37%)
Loss Trades:
24 (29.63%)
Best trade:
1 933.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 602.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
5 197.00 JPY (3 536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 661.00 JPY (2 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (458.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 081.00 JPY (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
1.76%
Max deposit load:
45.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
76 (93.83%)
Short Trades:
5 (6.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
6.62 JPY
Average Profit:
91.18 JPY
Average Loss:
-194.21 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-31.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 606.00 JPY (2)
Monthly growth:
3.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
307.00 JPY
Maximal:
3 798.00 JPY (19.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.64% (3 798.00 JPY)
By Equity:
8.09% (1 511.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|79
|GBPCHF
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7
|GBPCHF
|-3
|CHFJPY
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|842
|GBPCHF
|-156
|CHFJPY
|17
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 933.00 JPY
Worst trade: -1 602 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +458.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.33 × 3
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.40 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|1.50 × 76
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.33 × 3
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|7.49 × 86
|
Fyntura-Live
|12.00 × 13
|
OctaFX-Real3
|27.00 × 1
One Shoot System with TP and SL, no averaging, no hadging, no mattingle, no dangerous system
