- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
86 (62.77%)
Loss Trades:
51 (37.23%)
Best trade:
20.70 USD
Worst trade:
-284.76 USD
Gross Profit:
258.88 USD (9 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 752.03 USD (17 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (15.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
83.89%
Max deposit load:
55.77%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
57 (41.61%)
Short Trades:
80 (58.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.15
Expected Payoff:
-10.90 USD
Average Profit:
3.01 USD
Average Loss:
-34.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-908.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-908.47 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-70.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 516.56 USD
Maximal:
1 549.44 USD (150.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.17% (1 549.44 USD)
By Equity:
28.66% (609.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|83
|EURUSD
|53
|SPXUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-81
|SPXUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-7K
|EURUSD
|-253
|SPXUSD
|-213
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.70 USD
Worst trade: -285 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -908.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 106
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 59
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
CityIndexSG-Live 107
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live2
|0.00 × 46
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|0.00 × 1
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
AUSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 2
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 6
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL3
|0.00 × 6
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 28
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
Amega-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Prosperity-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
