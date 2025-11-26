- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
80 (87.91%)
Loss Trades:
11 (12.09%)
Best trade:
2 141.07 USD
Worst trade:
-4 078.12 USD
Gross Profit:
14 899.82 USD (28 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 258.25 USD (18 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (7 557.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 557.32 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.85%
Max deposit load:
21.15%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
49 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
42 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
40.02 USD
Average Profit:
186.25 USD
Average Loss:
-1 023.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-595.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 078.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
39.71%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
5 231.25 USD (61.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.75% (729.16 USD)
By Equity:
20.24% (3 484.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|91
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 141.07 USD
Worst trade: -4 078 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 557.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -595.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
Scalping Gold Daily Breakouts
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
63
95%
91
87%
1%
1.32
40.02
USD
USD
41%
1:500