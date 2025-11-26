SignalsSections
Indra Nusantara

Nusantara Gold

Indra Nusantara
0 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 79%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
80 (87.91%)
Loss Trades:
11 (12.09%)
Best trade:
2 141.07 USD
Worst trade:
-4 078.12 USD
Gross Profit:
14 899.82 USD (28 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 258.25 USD (18 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (7 557.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 557.32 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.85%
Max deposit load:
21.15%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
49 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
42 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
40.02 USD
Average Profit:
186.25 USD
Average Loss:
-1 023.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-595.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 078.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.27%
Annual Forecast:
39.71%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
5 231.25 USD (61.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.75% (729.16 USD)
By Equity:
20.24% (3 484.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 141.07 USD
Worst trade: -4 078 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 557.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -595.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29472
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
Scalping Gold Daily Breakouts
No reviews
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 00:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 15:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 36 days. This comprises 8.67% of days out of the 415 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
