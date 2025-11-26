SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Quantum StarMan V2
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

Quantum StarMan V2

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 299 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
66 (76.74%)
Loss Trades:
20 (23.26%)
Best trade:
28.73 USD
Worst trade:
-24.29 USD
Gross Profit:
417.13 USD (9 794 pips)
Gross Loss:
-189.46 USD (4 086 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (72.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.37 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.04%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.36
Long Trades:
18 (20.93%)
Short Trades:
68 (79.07%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
2.65 USD
Average Profit:
6.32 USD
Average Loss:
-9.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-66.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.08 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
67.70 USD (14.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.05% (67.34 USD)
By Equity:
14.93% (332.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 35
EURAUD 17
AUDUSD 15
USDCAD 13
GBPUSD 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 92
EURAUD 39
AUDUSD 41
USDCAD 26
GBPUSD 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2K
EURAUD 1.4K
AUDUSD 976
USDCAD 706
GBPUSD 643
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.73 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quantum StarMan V2
299 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
10
100%
86
76%
100%
2.20
2.65
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.