Jun Teng Chen

Lairn

Jun Teng Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
31 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
14 (31.11%)
Best trade:
306.79 UST
Worst trade:
-302.50 UST
Gross Profit:
3 672.97 UST (223 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 270.03 UST (39 378 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (930.22 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
947.43 UST (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
85.79%
Max deposit load:
8.32%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.85
Long Trades:
43 (95.56%)
Short Trades:
2 (4.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.89
Expected Payoff:
53.40 UST
Average Profit:
118.48 UST
Average Loss:
-90.72 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-86.68 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-349.50 UST (2)
Monthly growth:
80.12%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.00 UST
Maximal:
350.82 UST (8.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.48% (350.70 UST)
By Equity:
6.45% (266.50 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 13
XAUUSD+ 12
NAS100 8
USOUSD 5
DJ30 4
GBPJPY+ 2
USDJPY+ 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 945
XAUUSD+ 1.3K
NAS100 296
USOUSD -224
DJ30 142
GBPJPY+ 49
USDJPY+ -71
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 26K
XAUUSD+ 22K
NAS100 61K
USOUSD -3.4K
DJ30 78K
GBPJPY+ 751
USDJPY+ -385
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
1.36 × 22
EA自動交易 全自動回徹控制在25% 全市場交易品種
No reviews
2025.12.28 05:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 04:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 01:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 08:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 08:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 08:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 08:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lairn
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
5.4K
UST
5
88%
45
68%
86%
2.89
53.40
UST
8%
1:500
Copy

