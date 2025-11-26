- Growth
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
31 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
14 (31.11%)
Best trade:
306.79 UST
Worst trade:
-302.50 UST
Gross Profit:
3 672.97 UST (223 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 270.03 UST (39 378 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (930.22 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
947.43 UST (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
85.79%
Max deposit load:
8.32%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.85
Long Trades:
43 (95.56%)
Short Trades:
2 (4.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.89
Expected Payoff:
53.40 UST
Average Profit:
118.48 UST
Average Loss:
-90.72 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-86.68 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-349.50 UST (2)
Monthly growth:
80.12%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.00 UST
Maximal:
350.82 UST (8.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.48% (350.70 UST)
By Equity:
6.45% (266.50 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|13
|XAUUSD+
|12
|NAS100
|8
|USOUSD
|5
|DJ30
|4
|GBPJPY+
|2
|USDJPY+
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|945
|XAUUSD+
|1.3K
|NAS100
|296
|USOUSD
|-224
|DJ30
|142
|GBPJPY+
|49
|USDJPY+
|-71
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|26K
|XAUUSD+
|22K
|NAS100
|61K
|USOUSD
|-3.4K
|DJ30
|78K
|GBPJPY+
|751
|USDJPY+
|-385
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +306.79 UST
Worst trade: -303 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +930.22 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.68 UST
EA自動交易 全自動回徹控制在25% 全市場交易品種
