Junhui Wang

AUDCAD12

Junhui Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 400 USD per month
growth since 2025 242%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
892
Profit Trades:
620 (69.50%)
Loss Trades:
272 (30.49%)
Best trade:
89.25 USD
Worst trade:
-73.69 USD
Gross Profit:
2 407.56 USD (103 874 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 197.64 USD (95 270 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (36.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.96 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.46
Long Trades:
442 (49.55%)
Short Trades:
450 (50.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
3.88 USD
Average Loss:
-4.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-76.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.27 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.05%
Annual Forecast:
121.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
115.67 USD (9.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.93% (115.67 USD)
By Equity:
18.55% (296.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD.s 508
AUDCAD.s 384
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD.s 780
AUDCAD.s 430
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD.s -244
AUDCAD.s 8.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.25 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MakeCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.