- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|5
|USDJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDCAD
|5
|NZDCAD
|-9
|CADJPY
|-4
|GBPCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|-2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|412
|USDJPY
|-285
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|67
|EURUSD
|458
|AUDCAD
|112
|NZDCAD
|-143
|CADJPY
|-549
|GBPCHF
|346
|AUDNZD
|-123
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-Real18
|0.35 × 234
Exness-Real17
|0.67 × 2719
Exness-Real16
|0.99 × 840
VTMarkets-Live 8
|1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.83 × 18
Axi-US06-Live
|2.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|5.77 × 43
VTMarkets-Live
|8.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 3
|10.95 × 22
FxPro.com-Real05
|11.43 × 23
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.32 × 38
XMTrading-Real 12
|13.25 × 4
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|23.00 × 3
This is live signal from Arbor Nova product.
Current set is for 2 trades with Risk Percentage 2% per trade and Max Pair is 2 pairs.
Risk is not fixed on EA, variance +/- 30% of risk percentage applied subject to quality of trades.
If you see there has been 2 weeks with no trade because there is time conflicting between session that leave a very small window for EA to take the trade. It has been fixed.
update on Signal :
22.12.2025 Adding one more pair. Max Pair becomes 3 pairs.
