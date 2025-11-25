SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Arbor Nova
Rudy Tanureja

Arbor Nova

Rudy Tanureja
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 450 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 6%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
19
Gewinntrades:
10 (52.63%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (47.37%)
Bester Trade:
9.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.88 USD
Bruttoprofit:
47.97 USD (4 419 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-32.34 USD (2 964 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (19.23 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
19.23 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
36.84%
Max deposit load:
11.93%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.09
Long-Positionen:
9 (47.37%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (52.63%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.48
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.59 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-8.43 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-14.37 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.25%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.56 USD
Maximaler:
14.37 USD (5.39%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.39% (14.37 USD)
Kapital:
4.00% (10.66 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPCAD 5
USDJPY 3
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 4
USDJPY 1
EURJPY 7
GBPJPY 0
EURUSD 9
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD -9
CADJPY -4
GBPCHF 4
AUDNZD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 412
USDJPY -285
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPJPY 67
EURUSD 458
AUDCAD 112
NZDCAD -143
CADJPY -549
GBPCHF 346
AUDNZD -123
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +9.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19.23 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.43 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real18
0.35 × 234
Exness-Real17
0.67 × 2719
Exness-Real16
0.99 × 840
VTMarkets-Live 8
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.83 × 18
Axi-US06-Live
2.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.77 × 43
VTMarkets-Live
8.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.95 × 22
FxPro.com-Real05
11.43 × 23
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.32 × 38
XMTrading-Real 12
13.25 × 4
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
23.00 × 3
This is live signal from Arbor Nova product.

Current set is for 2 trades with Risk Percentage 2% per trade and Max Pair is 2 pairs.

Risk is not fixed on EA, variance +/- 30% of risk percentage applied subject to quality of trades.  

If you see there has been 2 weeks with no trade because there is time conflicting between session that leave a very small window for EA to take the trade. It has been fixed.

update on Signal :

22.12.2025  Adding one more pair. Max Pair becomes 3 pairs.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 04:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 02:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 07:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 03:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 16:31
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 16:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 16:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Arbor Nova
450 USD pro Monat
6%
0
0
USD
266
USD
5
100%
19
52%
37%
1.48
0.82
USD
5%
1:500
