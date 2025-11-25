This is live signal from Arbor Nova product.

Current set is for 2 trades with Risk Percentage 2% per trade and Max Pair is 2 pairs.

Risk is not fixed on EA, variance +/- 30% of risk percentage applied subject to quality of trades.

If you see there has been 2 weeks with no trade because there is time conflicting between session that leave a very small window for EA to take the trade. It has been fixed.

update on Signal :

22.12.2025 Adding one more pair. Max Pair becomes 3 pairs.