Rudy Tanureja

Arbor Nova

Rudy Tanureja
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 6%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
19
Negociações com lucro:
10 (52.63%)
Negociações com perda:
9 (47.37%)
Melhor negociação:
9.02 USD
Pior negociação:
-8.88 USD
Lucro bruto:
47.97 USD (4 419 pips)
Perda bruta:
-32.34 USD (2 964 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (19.23 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
19.23 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
36.84%
Depósito máximo carregado:
11.93%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
17 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.09
Negociações longas:
9 (47.37%)
Negociações curtas:
10 (52.63%)
Fator de lucro:
1.48
Valor esperado:
0.82 USD
Lucro médio:
4.80 USD
Perda média:
-3.59 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-8.43 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-14.37 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
6.25%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.56 USD
Máximo:
14.37 USD (5.39%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.39% (14.37 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.00% (10.66 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPCAD 5
USDJPY 3
EURJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
CADJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPCAD 4
USDJPY 1
EURJPY 7
GBPJPY 0
EURUSD 9
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD -9
CADJPY -4
GBPCHF 4
AUDNZD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPCAD 412
USDJPY -285
EURJPY 1.2K
GBPJPY 67
EURUSD 458
AUDCAD 112
NZDCAD -143
CADJPY -549
GBPCHF 346
AUDNZD -123
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +9.02 USD
Pior negociação: -9 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19.23 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -8.43 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real17" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real18
0.35 × 234
Exness-Real17
0.67 × 2719
Exness-Real16
0.99 × 840
VTMarkets-Live 8
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.83 × 18
Axi-US06-Live
2.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.77 × 43
VTMarkets-Live
8.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.95 × 22
FxPro.com-Real05
11.43 × 23
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.32 × 38
XMTrading-Real 12
13.25 × 4
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
23.00 × 3
This is live signal from Arbor Nova product.

Current set is for 2 trades with Risk Percentage 2% per trade and Max Pair is 2 pairs.

Risk is not fixed on EA, variance +/- 30% of risk percentage applied subject to quality of trades.  

If you see there has been 2 weeks with no trade because there is time conflicting between session that leave a very small window for EA to take the trade. It has been fixed.

update on Signal :

22.12.2025  Adding one more pair. Max Pair becomes 3 pairs.

Sem comentários
2025.12.23 04:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 02:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 07:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 03:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 16:31
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 16:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 16:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
