Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
76.20 USD
Worst trade:
-4.60 USD
Gross Profit:
801.00 USD (40 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.60 USD (229 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (772.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
772.40 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.30
Trading activity:
1.67%
Max deposit load:
70.91%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
173.13
Long Trades:
12 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
10 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
174.13
Expected Payoff:
36.20 USD
Average Profit:
38.14 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
52.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.60 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (4.60 USD)
By Equity:
11.93% (206.20 USD)
Trading conditions
- Scalping
- Trading pair XAUUSD
- A prerequisite for subscription - the XAUUSD currency pair must be with suffixes
- Each order is protected by a hard stoploss
- Grids, Martingale and other dangerous systems do not use
- I don't trade on news
- The trading system is fully automated
- The planned profitability is 10-40%
