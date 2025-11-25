SignalsSections
Elvira Zalalutdinova

Golden Impulse

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
Exispro-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
76.20 USD
Worst trade:
-4.60 USD
Gross Profit:
801.00 USD (40 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.60 USD (229 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (772.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
772.40 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.30
Trading activity:
1.67%
Max deposit load:
70.91%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
173.13
Long Trades:
12 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
10 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
174.13
Expected Payoff:
36.20 USD
Average Profit:
38.14 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
52.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.60 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (4.60 USD)
By Equity:
11.93% (206.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_i 796
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_i 40K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.20 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +772.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading conditions

  • Scalping
  • Trading pair XAUUSD
  • A prerequisite for subscription - the XAUUSD currency pair must be with suffixes 
  • Each order is protected by a hard stoploss
  • Grids, Martingale and other dangerous systems do not use

  • I don't trade on news
  • The trading system is fully automated
  • The planned profitability is 10-40%

  • Recommended Broker

  •  Telegram Channel

No reviews
2025.12.30 21:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 01:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 01:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 14:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 06:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 14:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.25 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
