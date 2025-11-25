- Growth
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
220 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
65 (22.81%)
Best trade:
619.06 USD
Worst trade:
-586.16 USD
Gross Profit:
4 921.39 USD (186 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 442.82 USD (200 314 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (202.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 065.39 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
59.47%
Max deposit load:
38.09%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
179 (62.81%)
Short Trades:
106 (37.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
22.37 USD
Average Loss:
-68.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 020.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 020.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.01 USD
Maximal:
1 030.72 USD (24.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.68% (1 028.05 USD)
By Equity:
20.68% (646.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|285
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|479
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +619.06 USD
Worst trade: -586 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +202.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 020.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.17 × 103
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.20 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.35 × 17
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.53 × 141
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.17 × 231
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.31 × 48
|
OctaFX-Real5
|1.46 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.96 × 23
|
OctaFX-Real3
|3.84 × 38
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|4.03 × 268
No reviews
