Signals / MetaTrader 4 / KN MACD M5 3 STO10 R10 18009892
Wai Hong Lee

KN MACD M5 3 STO10 R10 18009892

Wai Hong Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
35 (92.10%)
Loss Trades:
3 (7.89%)
Best trade:
28.49 USD
Worst trade:
-14.95 USD
Gross Profit:
135.96 USD (9 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.29 USD (419 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (80.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.28 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.99%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.54
Long Trades:
11 (28.95%)
Short Trades:
27 (71.05%)
Profit Factor:
5.84
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
3.88 USD
Average Loss:
-7.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-14.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.95 USD (1.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.36% (14.95 USD)
By Equity:
17.07% (184.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 22
EURAUD+ 3
NZDCHF+ 3
GBPCHF+ 3
NZDJPY+ 2
EURJPY+ 1
EURNZD+ 1
CHFJPY+ 1
NZDUSD+ 1
USDCHF+ 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 31
EURAUD+ 9
NZDCHF+ 16
GBPCHF+ 17
NZDJPY+ 8
EURJPY+ 6
EURNZD+ 6
CHFJPY+ 6
NZDUSD+ 6
USDCHF+ 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 3.3K
EURAUD+ 501
NZDCHF+ 641
GBPCHF+ 1.3K
NZDJPY+ 639
EURJPY+ 504
EURNZD+ 534
CHFJPY+ 509
NZDUSD+ 309
USDCHF+ 356
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.49 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 03:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 15:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.