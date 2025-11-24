- Growth
Trades:
211
Profit Trades:
154 (72.98%)
Loss Trades:
57 (27.01%)
Best trade:
160.02 USD
Worst trade:
-96.65 USD
Gross Profit:
3 077.91 USD (98 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-923.17 USD (38 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (151.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
365.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
76.75%
Max deposit load:
15.69%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.66
Long Trades:
191 (90.52%)
Short Trades:
20 (9.48%)
Profit Factor:
3.33
Expected Payoff:
10.21 USD
Average Profit:
19.99 USD
Average Loss:
-16.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-82.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-169.70 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
43.60%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.54 USD
Maximal:
170.25 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.43% (170.05 USD)
By Equity:
11.52% (544.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|163
|GBPUSD
|28
|AUDCAD
|17
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|GBPUSD
|170
|AUDCAD
|27
|USDJPY
|-51
|AUDUSD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|53K
|GBPUSD
|6.7K
|AUDCAD
|968
|USDJPY
|-143
|AUDUSD
|3
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +160.02 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.27 × 82
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.43 × 7
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.93 × 313
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.99 × 176
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|1.20 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.54 × 13
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 20
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|1.80 × 10
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.11 × 227
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.17 × 18255
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.19 × 64
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.28 × 1090
