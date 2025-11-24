SignalsSections
Polaris Alpha Copy1
Zhang Zhuo

Polaris Alpha Copy1

Zhang Zhuo
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
211
Profit Trades:
154 (72.98%)
Loss Trades:
57 (27.01%)
Best trade:
160.02 USD
Worst trade:
-96.65 USD
Gross Profit:
3 077.91 USD (98 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-923.17 USD (38 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (151.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
365.44 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
76.75%
Max deposit load:
15.69%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.66
Long Trades:
191 (90.52%)
Short Trades:
20 (9.48%)
Profit Factor:
3.33
Expected Payoff:
10.21 USD
Average Profit:
19.99 USD
Average Loss:
-16.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-82.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-169.70 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
43.60%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.54 USD
Maximal:
170.25 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.43% (170.05 USD)
By Equity:
11.52% (544.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 163
GBPUSD 28
AUDCAD 17
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
GBPUSD 170
AUDCAD 27
USDJPY -51
AUDUSD 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 53K
GBPUSD 6.7K
AUDCAD 968
USDJPY -143
AUDUSD 3
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.02 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 4
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.27 × 82
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 93
TickmillEU-Live
0.40 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.43 × 7
OxSecurities-Live
0.67 × 3
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.87 × 103
Darwinex-Live
0.93 × 313
Exness-MT5Real8
0.99 × 176
VTMarkets-Live 2
1.20 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
1.54 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 20
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
1.80 × 10
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.11 × 227
Tickmill-Live
2.17 × 18255
DooTechnology-Live
2.19 × 64
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 116
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.28 × 1090
66 more...
https://stats.tmsocial.net/widgets/ratings/4471?widgetKey=social_platform_ratings
No reviews
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 10:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 10:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.26 07:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 15:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 15:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
